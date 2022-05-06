Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day moving average is $259.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

