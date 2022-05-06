OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.43) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.79) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 541.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

