Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 2,932,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
