Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 2,932,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

