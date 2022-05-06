Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,100 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 472.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.39. 200,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

