Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 242,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,672. Sea Limited has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

