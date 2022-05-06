Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.