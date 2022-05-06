Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 77,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 207,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 175,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.02 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

