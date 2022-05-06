PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.36% of PACCAR worth $109,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 37,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.