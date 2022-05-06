Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Up 4.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 6,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

