Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $67.00. 4,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,145. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

