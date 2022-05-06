Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

