Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.44

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 378712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

