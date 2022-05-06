Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.85. 150,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,261. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

