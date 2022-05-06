Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,176,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.94. 653,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

