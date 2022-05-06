Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock traded down $9.12 on Friday, hitting $1,327.41. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,002. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.