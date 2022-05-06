Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

