Palladium Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.16. 21,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.