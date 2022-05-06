Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

