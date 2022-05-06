Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

