Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Palomar stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,685. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $11,461,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 157.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

