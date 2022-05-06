Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 81,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.