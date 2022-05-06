Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 2,500 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

