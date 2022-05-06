Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

PRTY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $698.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.