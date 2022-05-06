Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

