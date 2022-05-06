Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Paya posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,897. The company has a market cap of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paya by 10.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 744,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,869 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Paya by 8.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

