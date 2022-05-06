Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Paya stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 44,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,897. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Paya by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paya by 10.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 744,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 68,869 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Paya by 8.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Paya by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

