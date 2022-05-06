Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

PCTY stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

