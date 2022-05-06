PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of PayPal worth $714,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

