PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.