Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTU. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

BTU stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $939,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

