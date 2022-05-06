Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $566.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.