Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.62) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 715,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

