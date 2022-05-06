Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.62) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 715,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
