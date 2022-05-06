Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 722,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

