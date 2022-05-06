Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 61,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,865,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after buying an additional 158,195 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,767,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.