Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 44,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 435,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
