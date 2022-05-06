PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $182,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

