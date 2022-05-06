Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.54. Perdoceo Education shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,813 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $730.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

