Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock worth $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.