Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 535,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Personalis has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Personalis by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Personalis by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

