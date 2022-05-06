PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $85,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.57. 4,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

