Phala.Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

