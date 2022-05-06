Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 237,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 222,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8,941.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 92,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

