Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $483,123.69 and $32,777.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008876 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

