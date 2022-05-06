Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

