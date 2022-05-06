Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,751 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 1,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,760. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

