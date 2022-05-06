Piper Sandler Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

NYSE:UDR opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

