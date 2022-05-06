Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $243.21 million and approximately $815,215.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00337093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00097222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,016,402 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.