PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Barton acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $38,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

