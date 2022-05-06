POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 8.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.28. 4,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 239,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

