Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Points.com stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 28,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The company has a market cap of $251.14 million, a PE ratio of -560.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points.com in the first quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Points.com in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

